Jay White Welcomes EVIL to Bullet Club
– As previously reported, EVIL won the New Japan Cup 2020 finals after beating Kazuchika Okada. After the match, he then betrayed Tetsuya Naito and attacked him before joining the Bullet Club. The following night at NJPW Dominion, EVIL defeated Naito to capture both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles. Before Dominion, the Bullet Club’s Jay White and former IWGP Heavyweight champion Jay White posted a message on EVIL joining the group via Twitter.
White wrote, “This is Evil. This is Bullet Club. Welcome @151012EVIL #BulletClub #Evil #NewEra” You can view his tweet below. The Switchblade has not yet commented on EVIl winning both titles and bringing them to the Bullet Club.
This is Evil.
This is Bullet Club.
Welcome @151012EVIL #BulletClub #Evil #NewEra
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) July 11, 2020
