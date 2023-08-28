AEW News: Jay White Files New Trademarks, Will Ospreay Comments on All In, Tony Schiavone Thanks Fans

– Fightful reports that on August 23, Jay White filed to trademark the term ‘Bang Bang Gang’ as well as his own ‘Switchblade’ logo.

Mark For: BANG BANG GANG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Gym pants; Sports shirts; T-shirts.

————–

The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.

Mark For: This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hoodies; Pants; Shirts; Leather jackets; T-shirts.

Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of four lines drawn top to bottom and one line across the four lines like you are tallying a score.

– In a post on Instagram, Will Ospreay spoke about competing at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In.

He wrote: “The gratitude I have for you all that have followed my career throughout this crazy journey is genuinely overwhelming. Last night you & AEW truly changed my life. Honoured not only to represent my family, NJPW but represent British wrestling at Wembley Stadium. Thank you so much for everything.”

– Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone also thanked the AEW fans.

He wrote: “What made last night great, was not the matches, not the pyro, not the music. It was the fans. If you think I’m pandering, then you’ve never had the honor of hearing the fans sing your name. Thanks for the incredible memories #allin #AEWAllIn #AllInLondon”