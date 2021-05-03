wrestling / News
Jay White Wins NEVER Openweight Title At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku
During the first night of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the NEVER Openweight title. This also makes White the first person to hold the IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, IWGP US and NEVER Openweight titles. White won the match with a Blade Runner, although Tanahashi made him tap out to the Texas Cloverleaf at one point.
This ends Tanahashi’s reign at 93 days. He won the belt from Shingo Takahi on January 30 at The New Beginning in Nagoya.
You love to see it 😌 #njdontakuDay1 pic.twitter.com/WQvjN6BSaW
— MiniKeys🌸ファラオ (@JungleShirai_) May 3, 2021
THE IWGP QUADRUPLE SLAM CHAMPION!!! #njdontakuDay1 pic.twitter.com/ptF1SWaStJ
— ASHUTOSH #Okada4IWGP🌸 (@RainmakerSZN) May 3, 2021
めっちゃ面白かった#njdontakuDay1 pic.twitter.com/g70J9M8xiD
— オープンセサミ (@sesami1204) May 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mariah May On Her 2019 WWE Tryout, What She Was Told Afterward
- Tamina Names the ‘Roman Reigns’ Of the Women’s Division, Talks Using Her Father’s Finisher
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania