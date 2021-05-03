Jay White Wins NEVER Openweight Title At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

During the first night of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the NEVER Openweight title. This also makes White the first person to hold the IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, IWGP US and NEVER Openweight titles. White won the match with a Blade Runner, although Tanahashi made him tap out to the Texas Cloverleaf at one point.

This ends Tanahashi’s reign at 93 days. He won the belt from Shingo Takahi on January 30 at The New Beginning in Nagoya.