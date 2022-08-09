wrestling / News
Jay White Withdraws from NJPW Shows Due to Heat Stroke
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced today that Jay White has been forced to withdraw from G1 Climax 32 shows today for NJPW as he’s suffering from “heat stroke-like symptoms.” Out of caution, White will not be working the cards scheduled for today and tomorrow at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.
NJPW announced the changes to the next two cards as a result of White’s withdrawal. You can see the full announcement below:
Jay White absent from August 9,10 cards 【G132】
Jay White, who was scheduled to wrestle in Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall this evening, has been affected by heat stroke-like symptoms and as a result, will be removed from August 9 and 10 cards due to an abundance of caution. As an additional precautionary measure, White has undertaken COVID antigen testing, which has returned negative.
We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing White wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
The following change has been made to the next two night’s cards:
August 9
4th Match
Toru Yano, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto vs Jay White, Gedo, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson –>
Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hirooki Goto vs Gedo, Bad Luck Fale & Juice Robinson
August 10
Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi vs Jay White, KENTA & Juice Robinson –>
Lance Archer, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi vs Gedo, KENTA & Juice Robinson
