Jay White Withdraws from NJPW Shows Due to Heat Stroke

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced today that Jay White has been forced to withdraw from G1 Climax 32 shows today for NJPW as he’s suffering from “heat stroke-like symptoms.” Out of caution, White will not be working the cards scheduled for today and tomorrow at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

NJPW announced the changes to the next two cards as a result of White’s withdrawal. You can see the full announcement below: