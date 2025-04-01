wrestling / News
Jazmyn Nyx Joins Six-Woman Tag Match For This Week’s TNA Impact
Jacy Jayne and Tessa Blanchard will be joined by Jazmyn Nyx in six-woman tag team action on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced that Jayne’s Fatal Instinct stablemate will team with her and Tessa Blanchard against Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee on Thursday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah
* Steve Maclin vs. TBA
* Santino Marella makes “groundbreaking” announcement
* We’ll hear from The Hardys
BREAKING: THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.
TNA Knockouts Champion @mashaslamovich, @XiaBrookside & @TheLeiYingLee
battle Tessa Blanchard and #WWENXT's @jacyjaynewwe & @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe w/ @FallonHenleyWWE#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/7IFjjeg6t7
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 1, 2025
