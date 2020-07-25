wrestling / News
Jazwares Reveals New AEW Unrivaled Action Figures for Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and PAC
– Jazwares Partner and toymaker Jeremy Padawer revealed some new images earlier this week for upcoming AEW Unrivaled action figures for PAC, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy. You can view those images he shared on Twitter below.
It looks like the Orange Cassidy figure will feature an alternate set of hands to simulate his hands in pockets pose. The first series of AEW Unrivaled action figures is slated to officially drop on August 3 at Walmart. Though some of the toys are reportedly already showing up on Walmart shelves ahead of the upcoming release date.
RT.@orangecassidy #orangecassidy #aew @CodyRhodes @TonyKhan
Way to go @Jazwares – and nice job Magic, Kevin, @GM_Toy_Dork and the team.
Will post a jacket image soon.
Next up… Darby. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yzp623nYlO
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 24, 2020
This isn’t the final jeans jacket and t-shirt. And there is no Orange figure to test it yet. Subject to manufacturability, costing etc… but it’ll be cool. 🍊👍🏻
Thanks @CodyRhodes for being our model. #aew #orangecassidy @orangecassidy @AEWrestling @GM_Toy_Dork @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/8xF3Zax9qJ
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 24, 2020
One of the greatest athletes of our time…@BASTARDPAC #bastardpac
This is the board. The sculpt will be next level.#aew @AEWrestling
Thank you team @Jazwares & @GM_Toy_Dork, Magic, Kevin! #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/Lx3PZVXZCT
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 24, 2020
Darby Allin.
w/ Skateboard. Regular release.
One of the world's most committed to the craft of professional wrestling.
sculpt next…@DarbyAllin @AEWrestling @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork #darbyallin #AEW pic.twitter.com/MWQgpeBVnB
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 25, 2020
Darby Allin.
Sculpt. Regular release including jacket.
It's been our pleasure to develop Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Pac's figures. We ❤️ this so much.
Thank you @AEWrestling @DarbyAllin @orangecassidy @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork
#darbyallin #AEW #orangecassidy #pac pic.twitter.com/evFukZKhjY
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 25, 2020
Darby Allin.
Limited. Color.@DarbyAllin @AEWrestling @Jazwares @GM_Toy_Dork #darbyallin #AEW pic.twitter.com/KUGZ2XdQUg
— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 25, 2020
