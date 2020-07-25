Jazwares Reveals New AEW Unrivaled Action Figures for Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and PAC

– Jazwares Partner and toymaker Jeremy Padawer revealed some new images earlier this week for upcoming AEW Unrivaled action figures for PAC, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy. You can view those images he shared on Twitter below.

It looks like the Orange Cassidy figure will feature an alternate set of hands to simulate his hands in pockets pose. The first series of AEW Unrivaled action figures is slated to officially drop on August 3 at Walmart. Though some of the toys are reportedly already showing up on Walmart shelves ahead of the upcoming release date.