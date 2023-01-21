Jazz Comments on a Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

– During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE Superstar Jazz discussed if she’d be open to a return for the women’s Royal Rumble at this month’s event. She stated on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn’t. My knees are that f***ed up.”

When the host asked Jazz about only competing in the match for a short minute or two, she said, “I can get in there, do my little jab sequence real quick — bop, bop, bop — and get taken out.”

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for a week from today at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.