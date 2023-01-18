Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair

Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.

“I say it all the time when I’m asked this question — a good knee replacement, a little cardio — Charlotte Flair,” Jazz said (per Wrestling Inc). “She’s the truth. I love her work. I love everything about her in-ring performance, I really do. The next one would probably be Bianca [Belair]. I would like to work Charlotte, because Charlotte is a worker. Her and I can go out there, and I can call the spot and have a f**king five-star match. I honestly feel that.”

During her career, Jazz was a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and held the NWA Women’s Championship for 948 days, the longest reign since The Fabulous Moolah in the late 1970s.