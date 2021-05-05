Jazz Discusses Her Recent Retirement, Plans for Agent Work With NWA

– The Roundtable Pro Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to Jazz, who recently retired from in-ring action. She discussed her recent retirement and plans to become an agent for NWA. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Jazz on her retirement: “I was announcing my retirement and (Tommy) Dreamer called me and was like, ‘No you’re not.’ Yes, I am.’ ‘No, you’re not.’ ‘Okay then.’ Once the opportunity presented itself, the door opened and you have to run through it. That’s what I did. Tagging with Jordynne (Grace) was a great experience. I loved every moment. She’s awesome. She’s a beast and reminds me a lot of myself in my prime. It was great and I thanked them, Dreamer and IMPACT, to allow me to have my retirement on a platform like that. Forever grateful for those moments. Jordynne and the girls in the locker room were fantastic. I’ve worked with a number of them numerous times, so I didn’t walk in as a stranger. It’s nothing but love.”

On doing agent work for NWA: “I’ll be going to NWA in June and agenting the girls there.”