Jazz is Happy WWE is Doing Evolution, But Isn’t Interested in Appearing

– Jazz spoke with the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast for a new interview, discussing Evolution and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE doing Evolution: “I never thought I’d ever see that but I’m glad they’re finally opening their eyes and giving women a showcase for their abilities on such a platform. For so many years they just wanted T and A out there and now they’re giving women an opportunity to wrestle.”

On not being interested in appearing: “I don’t give a damn about their Evolution because as the NWA Women’s Champion I’m creating my own Evolution. It’s about me.”

On wanting to do more mixed tag matches: “What I’m interested in is doing mixed tags. I’m really pulling for someone to book Rodney and myself as a tag team. You can say whatever you want but we really are the power couple when it comes to wrestling in this industry. I’m talking about my husband Rodney Mack okay? We are pound-for-pound the baddest dogs around and we claim it! If Stephanie McMahon and Triple H want a match just let me know, do I sign a piece of paper or just show up with my gear? You think I would back down from that? Stephanie? Oh my God; PLEASE!”