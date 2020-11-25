wrestling / News
Jazz Joins Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament
Jordynne Grace’s partner in the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed, and she’s a former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Grace revealed that Jazz will be her partner in the tournament. You can see the reveal in the video below.
Grace and Jazz are set to face Killer Kelly and Renee Michell in the first round of the tournament. Jazz recently announced she would be retiring from the ring after a 21-year career. She spoke with our own Gerry Strauss about her decision to retire in an episode of My Big Break.
JAZZ will be @JordynneGrace's tag team partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/38Ai7xqRdO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, More Share Backstage Photos With The Undertaker After Final Farewell
- Court Bauer On Why Vince McMahon Got Upset With Donald Trump During WWE Angle, Vince’s Message To Other Celebrities
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cruiserweight Division As Important To WCW Nitro’s Success Than nWo, Impact On Current Stars
- Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set