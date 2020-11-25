Jazz Joins Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament

Jordynne Grace’s partner in the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed, and she’s a former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Grace revealed that Jazz will be her partner in the tournament. You can see the reveal in the video below.

Grace and Jazz are set to face Killer Kelly and Renee Michell in the first round of the tournament. Jazz recently announced she would be retiring from the ring after a 21-year career. She spoke with our own Gerry Strauss about her decision to retire in an episode of My Big Break.