Jazz & Jordynne Grace Advance in Knockouts Tag Team Tournament On Impact Wrestling
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
We have our third semifinalists in the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament in Jazz and Jordynne Grace. On tonight’s episode, the duo defeated Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle to advance to the second round of the tournament. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Grace and Jazz will face Nevaeh and Havok in the semi finals. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have also advanced and will face the winner of Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee.
Women's wrestling LEGEND. #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/OuXbbvx6OO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020
.@JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz are moving on to the next round! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Y4t6gEdVwv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020
