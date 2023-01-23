Jazz Names Her Mt. Rushmore of Women’s Wrestlers

Jazz recently revealed who would be on her Mt. Rushmore of women’s pro wrestlers. The WWE, NWA and Impact Wrestling alumna was doing a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing when she was asked for her selections for the ever-popular interview topic, narrowed down to women’s wrestlers in this case.

“Yeah, Mildred Burke,” Jazz started with (per Wrestling Inc). “Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers she’s been given… Sherri Martel. You can say my reign was short-lived in the WWE, but I think I deserve to be on that Mount Rushmore.”

Jazz retired from the ring in April of 2021 after a stint in Impact, ending her 20 year-plus career.