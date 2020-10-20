Jazz Isn’t Sure Women of Color in WWE Are Being Treated Fairly, If Thuggin’ & Buggin Enterprises Would Work Today

Jazz sees women of color being portrayed well in WWE today, but she’s not certain if they’re getting a fair shake. The WWE and ECW alum spoke with Ring the Belle for a new interview and discussed her career as well as the current state of WWE’s women’s division. She recalled the days of Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises stable in 2003 and 2004, which she was part of along with Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and Rodney Mack, and whether a group like that — a group of African American wrestlers with a storyline of being tired of getting held back due to their race — would work in the company today. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On if Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises would work as a faction in WWE today: “I know it would work, it would, if it was done the right way. But of course, you have to be careful with division. I mean, the country is divided right now. It’s not about so much of the black and white thing, but the country’s pretty divided right now, and I don’t think now would be a good time to actually pull off a storyline like that. Which Vince would probably think totally opposite like, ‘It’s a perfect time!'”

On if she thinks women of color are being treated fairly in WWE today: “I believe they’re being portrayed well. But treated fairly? I don’t think so, you know what I mean? I just don’t think they’re given a fair chance. Naomi, I believe she deserves to be treated better. Sasha’s, right now at least she’s kind of being taken care of in a sense. But there’s a few more. Bianca, I think she can kick everybody’s ass on the main roster. Will she ever have the opportunity? Will they ever give her that opportunity? I don’t know.”

