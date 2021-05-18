Jazz Weighs In On a Potential WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Who She’d Want to Induct Her

Jazz has a big legacy as part of the women’s division in WWE during the ’00s, and she talked about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction in a new interview. The now-retired wrestling star, who lost her farewell match to Doenna Purrazzo at Impact Wrestling’s Hardcore Justice, spoke with The Angle Podcast, and you can check out some highlights below courtesy of Fightful:

On a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Me being a Hall of Famer for WWE, I don’t know. I mean I don’t know if that will ever happen. I just want to say this. If it’s ever going to happen, do it while I’m alive. Don’t wait until I’m dead and gone. I would like to be there and share that moment with my kids. Don’t bring my kids up on the stage with tears in their eyes wishing their mom was there to receive this. Give me my flowers while I live. Don’t let me die and be forgotten about and then oh yea here. If it were to happen, I would love to be inducted by Paul Heyman.”

On her retirement match against Purrazzo: “There was no timetable [for her IMPACT run] and it went longer than what I thought. I wasn’t expecting a 4,5, or 6-month run. I was thinking maybe 3 appearances or something and bam they took me out real quick, but they hung in there with me. I’m so grateful for it. I knew myself that I was not the Jazz that everyone was used to seeing and I was a little stressed out thinking about how the fans would react. I’ve had a great career! And that’s just my in-ring performance that I’m retired from. Behind the scenes I’m still going strong! I was excited about it. I love Deonna’s work. She is one of the best out here right now. If there’s someone that I’m passing the torch onto it couldn’t have been a better person than Deonna. She’s so well deserving of that. She’s a great champion and has a great mind for the business. She loves the business. I love everything about her.”