Jazz On Paul Heyman Giving Her A Chance In ECW, Following Rock/Hogan At WrestleMania X8, Potentially Making WWE Hall Of Fame

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Jazz discussed Paul Heyman giving her an opportunity in ECW, her and Trish Stratus following The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, potentially making the WWE Hall of Fame, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Jazz on Paul Heyman giving her a chance in ECW: “The birth of Jazz happened in ECW. Without Paul E., there would be no Jazz. He not only gave me an opportunity, but he pushed me to just go out there and let it happen. But he would tell the guys, don’t go easy on her. It was pretty scary before a pay-per-view match and he’s over there telling your opponent ‘Beat the fuck out of her.’ You’re already nervous, and he comes over there to me ‘I want you to put it on him, beat him like he stole from your momma.’ That’s how Paul E. is. He likes to get in your mind, and he’s good at it. He’s the one that gave me my first opportunity, and it was up to me. I was given the opportunity, and it was either nut up or shut up.”

On her and Trish Stratus having to follow Rock/Hogan at WrestleMania X8: “They put us in a bad situation, and it was intentionally done because the crowd was so high, right? They needed something – they had to go get water or use the bathroom. That was the time for them to go was during our match. But we just stuck to our guns and we had faith in our ability to go out there and draw the people, and we still considered that a great match. But that’s how they treated the women back then – we had respect and we were earning our respect, but they would come tell us ‘Y’all are wrestling too much like men.’ I don’t know the office’s intentions, but we were just put in that spot for the crowd to settle. It was up there, and it wasn’t gonna get any higher that night. But we went out there and did our thing – WrestleMania, we can say we were there and we performed and we kicked ass. So, it was all good.”

On potentially making the WWE Hall of Fame: “You know what, honestly, that’s up to them. Do I feel I should be? You’re damn right. They’re trying to put that lawsuit situation over my head, but do you know how many people have fucking sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame? So, I don’t want to hear that.”

