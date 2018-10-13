wrestling / News
Jazz Rules Out a WWE Evolution Appearance
While responding to fans on Twitter, NWA Women’s Champion Jazz has ruled out appearing at WWE’s Evolution PPV…
Not happening!! Sorry https://t.co/MVFvZ41mZ3
— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 9, 2018
Sasha Banks https://t.co/hoBNfnAPHR
— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 9, 2018
Never say never but for now I’m focused on NWA title
— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 12, 2018