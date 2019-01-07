Jazz Says She Loves The Current Era of Women’s Wrestling, Would Like to Face Becky Lynch

– Jazz spoke with Wrestlezone for a new interview discussing her carfeer longevity, the current era of women’s wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On her longevity: “I feel great. I’m 46, but I feel like I’m 30. I’m ready to go. I have such a passion for this business, and you’ve got such great talent out there, so that alone keeps you motivated. Women are taking over right now, so if you want to be a part of it, you have to be on your “A” game. I’m not gonna disappoint myself or my fans, so I have to keep it up.”

On today’s women’s wrestling: “I totally enjoy [the new era of women’s wrestling]. I feel like I was before my time. Right now, I should be right in the mix of what the women should be doing, and that’s why I’m still active. I’m really intrigued with how far women’s wrestling has come. Just when I was in WWE, there were just 6-7 girls. Right now there’s like 50 girls in a roster. There’s so many that we’re not even seeing on TV, and even on the independent scene there are so many promotions doing all girls shows. The women are killing it right now, and I’m very happy to be a part of it. I’m doing my thing, and I’m still Jazz, baby.”

On her reputation for being legitimate and being taken seriously backstage: “I don’t know [where that reputation comes from]. I just go out there, and do what I do. Honestly, I give a lot of credit to ECW. I had to wrestle men. If you’re going out every night and wrestling men, shit, wrestling a woman is a cakewalk. So, I just went out there and I brought the funk. I did my job as a heel and I had legitimate heat. That’s what I was all about. They wanted a monster and that’s what I gave them.”

on wanting to face Becky Lynch: “I’m ready for her. It’d be a bad ass [match]. People ask me all the time, who I would want to wrestle with today, and she’s on that list. Also, Charlotte Flair. I would love to have a match with one of those girls. We would tear it up.”