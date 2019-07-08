wrestling / News

Various News: Jazz Says She’ll Be Returning Soon, Jon Moxley Donates $5,000 To Worthy Cause, Darby Allin Has A Question For Alex Marvez

July 8, 2019
Jazz

– Former NWA Women’s champion Jazz said that she’s on the mend and will be returning soon. She was forced to vacate her title due to injury. Allysin Kay is the current champion.

– AEW has released a video in which Alex Marvez tries to get an interview with Darby Allin, but Allin is the one with the question.

– Jon Moxley recently donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of Tennessee wrestling icon Don Wright, who lost everything in a fire. Beau James, who organized the fundraising attempt, tweeted the following:

AEW owner Tony Khan also donated $5,000 to the cause.

