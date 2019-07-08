Various News: Jazz Says She’ll Be Returning Soon, Jon Moxley Donates $5,000 To Worthy Cause, Darby Allin Has A Question For Alex Marvez

– Former NWA Women’s champion Jazz said that she’s on the mend and will be returning soon. She was forced to vacate her title due to injury. Allysin Kay is the current champion.

Just heads up on things.. Feeling better. Body had a chance to rest up a bit.. so the #baddestbitch shall be making her return soon. #Andstill…. — Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) July 7, 2019

Thanks to all showed love and concern. Not exactly how I planned on losing the belt but sometimes things happen unexpectedly. My health was questioned. So I had to step back and do what was right for my family. — Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) July 7, 2019

– AEW has released a video in which Alex Marvez tries to get an interview with Darby Allin, but Allin is the one with the question.

– Jon Moxley recently donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of Tennessee wrestling icon Don Wright, who lost everything in a fire. Beau James, who organized the fundraising attempt, tweeted the following:

The most emotional day I've ever had in wrestling. Thank you to everyone that came out to both events today and the ones who made donations to Don Wright to help him & his family start over THANK YOU! Jon Moxley you made one of the toughest men I ever knew & a true legend cry — Beau James (@kingofkingsport) July 7, 2019

AEW owner Tony Khan also donated $5,000 to the cause.