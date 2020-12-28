wrestling / News

Jazz Taking Bookings For Her Retirement Tour

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jazz Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Jazz announced that she is now taking bookings for her retirement tour, which will last through 2021. She previously announced the news back in October.

She wrote: “Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang. Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..

