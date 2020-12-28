wrestling / News
Jazz Taking Bookings For Her Retirement Tour
December 28, 2020
In a post on Twitter, Jazz announced that she is now taking bookings for her retirement tour, which will last through 2021. She previously announced the news back in October.
She wrote: “Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang. Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..”
Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang.
Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..
— Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 28, 2020
