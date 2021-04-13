wrestling / News
Jazz to Receive Retirement Ceremony on This Week’s Impact
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, Jazz lost her match to Deonna Purrazzo earlier this month at Hardcore Justice. As a result, she is now forced to retire. Impact Wrestling has now confirmed that this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
This week’s episode will air on Thursday, April 15 on AXS TV. Also set for this week, there will be a press conference for Rich Swann and Kenny Omega ahead of their upcoming title vs. title match at Rebellion on April 25.
.@Phenom_Jazz's retirement ceremony will take place THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Iuln0REaP3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2021
