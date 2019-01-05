Jazz Wants To Continue Her Legacy In 2019

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Jazz spoke about facing Allie at NWA’s New Year’s Clash event tomorrow, her goals for 2019 and more. Here are highlights:

On balancing her wrestling and personal life: “It’s the gift God gave me, and I’m using it to the best of my ability. When you are born with a gift you just go with it. So, that’s what I’m doing. I’m trying to be the best mom, the best wife, and maintain being one of the best wrestlers in the industry.”

On her physical wrestling style: “It’s a business there. It’s like Beyonce, she’s got an alter-ego when she hits the stage. So, when I put that uniform on and that music hits, that bitch comes out!”

On Allie: “I’m gonna eat her up. I’m ready for Ms. Bubblegum Bugs Bunny Allie. Recently, she’s been doing this psychopath person, and I’m hoping that is the person I face in the ring. I don’t want sugary sweet. I want crazy, psychotic Allie. That’s what I want.”

On her 2019: “Continuing wrestling and keeping my legacy going. Just trying to get better and better. I don’t consider myself the best female wrestler but I strive and work hard to be on that level. Just going to continue to grind and perform at the best of my ability.”