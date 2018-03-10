Jazzy Gabert Plans To Send MRI To WWE For Approval

In an interview with Women’s Pro Wrestling Weekly on AfterBuzz TV (via Wrestlezone, Jazzy Gabert spoke about her plans to send her MRI to WWE after successful neck surgery, in order to get try again with them. Gabert was previously offered a WWE contract, but it was rescinded due to the injury. Here are highlights:

On her status after her neck surgery: “I’m going to send my MRI to WWE doctors and if they say you are good to go I will give it another try. To be honest, I’m not sure if I want to do independent wrestling any more because I’ve been doing for 17 years. With independent wrestling, it’s very difficult. I’m going to wait another 3 months to heal it completely. My doctor said wait a little longer. Everything is fine now, I don’t have any pain. And I had a little tingling in my fingers but is completely gone now and my full strength is back. So I think everything is alright.”

On having support from WWE talent: “I have some friends there and we’re in contact and they’re telling me, ‘Come on, we miss you here get your ass over here. I’m in training and I’m in contact with them. It’s really encouraging. Even like wrestlers TJ Wilson, he wrote me and I’m like wow so much support. Even like Christian and Edge are still behind me .. we texted yesterday and it was like so freaking awesome and all these people behind me. So I really have to get fit.”

On her Alpha Female gimmick: “The look came from Bully Ray because he said I wasn’t pretty enough. So, I shaved my hair and I wanted to be “ugly” and that’s how the alpha female look came from. But the name itself came from my then boyfriend, he was also a wrestler.He was on the road and I was home sitting at home and he said to the other girls , ‘Oh, my girlfriend she is jealous’ and they were like ‘why is she jealous she is the alpha female’ and I was like wow that’s a pretty fitting name.”

On getting into MMA: “MMA happened because in 2015 I was coming home from Japan. I worked in Japan for like 3 – 4 years. And that ended and I was like what do I do next ?I did TNA already and I did the whole European thing and I did Japan. Then someone called me and asked if I want to fight in MMA? And I thought this is how I can show the world and WWE that I can still learn something, even at my age and do something new and that’s why I went into MMA.”

On which WWE stars she wants to face: “I had great matches with Kairi Sane. I had many great matches in Japan with her. So, I know when we get to WWE we can deliver and show the fans real female wrestling and I want to wrestle Sasha Banks and team up with Bayley. There are so many options.”

On if she’d like to act: “I really want to do movies. Movies are my next big passion. I already did a few bit parts. But I really want to go in there… I think with the whole wrestling thing, I have some acting experience. What would be awesome is.. If they did Rocky but in the female version. I would love to do something like that. ”

On who she’d like as a coach: “I met Shawn Michaels at The Mae Young Classic and was so fascinated with him. It would be my ultimate dream, if he were to train me. I wish that was like 10 to 15 years ago. Or even someone like Edge. Edge was super nice to me and he totally understands who I am.”