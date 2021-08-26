Jazzy Yang On How Mickie James Inspired the Freebabes Name

The Freebabes are part of the NWA Women’s Tag Team Title tournament at NWA EmPowerrr, and Jazzy Yang says Mickie James helped the team come up with the name. Yang, the daughter of Jimmy Yang, spoke with Sportskeeda about the three-person team which also includes Miranda Gordy and Hollyhood Hayley J. She noted that the homage to the Fabulous Freebirds came from James, who is executive producing the all-woman’s PPV.

“Mickie James actually had the idea with Miranda Gordy being the daughter of Terry Gordy and all of us being second generation wrestlers. It just made sense,” Yang said. “Miranda Gordy will always be a Fabulous Freebird and that tag team was monumental in wrestling; we wanted to honor them but with our own spunk and flavor, and therefore we became the Freebabes. I love working with Hollyhood Haley J, who’s a two-time OVW Women’s Champion. The Badstreet Beauty Miranda Gordy is the first ever SWE Women’s Champion. All of us have history of winning gold and all our personalities working together is just a ultimate dream team.”

Yang also discussed the significance of the match to her career, noting, “I feel all of the emotions. I feel like this is a make-or-break moment, so that’s nerve-racking. But I also feel that I am ready. I’m ready to show the world what I got and there’s no better way to do it then on NWA’s first all women’s pay-per-view headed by Mickie James!”