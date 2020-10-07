JBL On Heart Attack Angle With Eddie Guerrero’s Mother, Why Eddie Was Perfect For The JBL Character

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, JBL discussed the heart attack angle with Eddie Guerrero’s mother, why Eddie was perfect for the JBL character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

JBL on how the heart attack angle came about with Eddie Guerrero’s mother: “The JBL character wasn’t working at all. They didn’t see me as this main event guy. And Chavo and Eddie come up with this heart attack angle in El Paso on Mother’s Day weekend with his 74-year-old mother. And the best part about it was, I’m listening to Chavo and Eddie talk, and they almost get into a fistfight in the back – as Guerreros tend to do – as they were pitching this angle. So, Chavo’s got the hook in Eddie and he goes ‘And then, we’ll have JBL clothesline Mom.’ And Eddie gets up to fight Chavo. And Chavo Sr. is just needling him – not Chavo the nephew – and they get up to fight and I’m going, do I break them up…..this idea is really good. It was great. I had so much fun, and Eddie had so much fun with it. Eddie would call me at 2 or 3 in the morning sometimes and go ‘I’ve got an idea, Essa, say this tomorrow…..my ancestors didn’t come over here in a boat, they came over here in an intertube.’ I go ‘Eddie, you’re gonna get me killed.’ Eddie would feed me lines – Eddie loved the JBL character, and he loved JBL against himself. It was the most fun he’s ever had.”

On Eddie’s impact on the JBL character: “Without Eddie, there’s no JBL. Period. JBL was a one-and-done. That was it, and Eddie wanted to prove he could make anybody. Plus, we were very, very close friends. I gave part of the eulogy at his funeral, and he was one of the groomsmen at my wedding. We were close friends and he wanted to see me succeed, and sometimes, at the expense of his own character. And without Eddie, there wouldn’t’ have been a JBL – the heart attack angle, the match in Staples Center that was so bloody, and then the Bullrope Match. Eddie was the perfect foil for JBL, but not only because it was the ultimate, rich, white conservative douchebag against this very popular Latino superstar – maybe the most popular of all time – but also because Eddie bought into it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.