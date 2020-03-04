wrestling / News
JBL Announced As WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee
JBL is officially set to join the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. It was announced on tonight’s WWE Backstage that the former WWE Champion will join the Hall of Fame in April at the induction ceremony alongside the nWo, Batista, The Bella Twins.
You can see the video below from the announcement. Expected to be announced (but not yet official) are Jushin Liger and the British Bulldog.
"I am sitting here with a King, a Queen, and a God." – @TheMarkHenry welcomes 2020 #WWEHOF inductee @JCLayfield to #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/gIfjEzMpmO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020
