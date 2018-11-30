JBL Apologies For Comments Against Cody Rhodes, Says He Was Just Talking Smack

Last night JBL engaged in a Twitter rant against Cody Rhodes, noting he’d kill Cody in a match and more. JBL has backtracked, claiming it was a combination of booze and talking smack…

Was having fun with Cody last night and said I’d kill Cody Rhodes, I obviously didn’t mean that literally. It was a very poor choice of words, I go way back with him and his family and I just was talking smack in a pro wrestling sense. I apologize for that poor choice of words. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018