JBL Apologies For Comments Against Cody Rhodes, Says He Was Just Talking Smack

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bring It to the Table - JBL

Last night JBL engaged in a Twitter rant against Cody Rhodes, noting he’d kill Cody in a match and more. JBL has backtracked, claiming it was a combination of booze and talking smack…

