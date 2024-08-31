wrestling / News
JBL Appears At TNA Emergence Following Nic Nemeth World Title Defense
JBL showed up in TNA, making a surprise appearance at Emergence after Nic Nemeth retained the World Championship in an Iron Man match. Nemeth defeated Josh Alexander in the one-hour main event of Friday’s PPV, scoring three falls to Alexander’s two to retain the World Championship.
After the match, JBL came out to the ring and stepped into it, confronting Nemeth. He leaned in and whispered something to Nemeth, who nodded before the WWE Hall of Famer left the ring and walked away.
JBL was allied with Nemeth at AAA TripleMania 32 CDMX, where Nemeth lost the AAA Mega Championship to Alberto Del Rio. Nemeth’s TNA World Championship reign stands at 42 days, having won the title from Moose at TNA Slammiversary.
