JBL To Be In Attendance At GCW Dream On

JBL is heading to GCW Dream On, with the company announcing he’ll be in attendance for the show. GCW announced on Tuesday that the WWE Hall of Famer, who helped Mance Warner win the World Title at GCW Homecoming, will be at the event and the accompanying Fan Fest this Saturday.

Kurt Angle and Mick Foley are also set to be at the show, which takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.