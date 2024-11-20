wrestling / News
JBL To Be In Attendance At GCW Dream On
JBL is heading to GCW Dream On, with the company announcing he’ll be in attendance for the show. GCW announced on Tuesday that the WWE Hall of Famer, who helped Mance Warner win the World Title at GCW Homecoming, will be at the event and the accompanying Fan Fest this Saturday.
Kurt Angle and Mick Foley are also set to be at the show, which takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
*BREAKING*
JOHN BRADSHAW LAYFIELD will be in attendance at #GCWDream and the Dream On Fan Fest this Saturday at @americandream!
Admission to Fan Fest is FREE and takes place from 11AM – 2PM!
Meet Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, JBL and more!
For more info:https://t.co/HzZXParase pic.twitter.com/7sGEfUK25v
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 19, 2024
