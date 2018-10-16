WWE News: Mia Yim Teases Interest in Evolution Battle Royal, JBL Believes WWE Should Carry on With The Crown Jewel Event, New UpUpDownDown

– During an appearance on FoxBusiness, JBL defended WWE running the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, noting that they can help promote change.

WWE is holding another big event in Saudi Arabia next month, however, many WWE stars stated that they felt uneasy following the disappearance of columnist Jamal Khashoggi. @JCLayfield, former WWE Wrestling Champion, joined Stuart to share his insight. #WWE #Kashoggi #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/hd88DpXy1P — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) October 16, 2018

– Following the announcement of the Evolution Battle Royal on last night’s WWE Raw, NXT’s Mia Yim posted the following…

– Here is Mikaze, sharing his top games of all time on UpUpDownDown…