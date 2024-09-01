wrestling / News

JBL, Boogeyman Appear At OVW Fight Night

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JBL OVW Fight Night Image Credit: OVW

JBL and the Boogeyman made a trip to OVW, appearing on the promtion’s Fight Night show on Saturday. The show took place in Pikeville, Kentucky and saw JBL show up to ally with Dough Basham, while Boogeyman went after Al Snow (per Fightful).

You can see pics from the appearances below:

