JBL, Boogeyman Appear At OVW Fight Night
September 1, 2024
JBL and the Boogeyman made a trip to OVW, appearing on the promtion’s Fight Night show on Saturday. The show took place in Pikeville, Kentucky and saw JBL show up to ally with Dough Basham, while Boogeyman went after Al Snow (per Fightful).
You can see pics from the appearances below:
JBL has arrived to defend Doug Basham for stabbing Al Snow & OVW in the back and aligning himself with The Revolution. Scum recognise scum! #OVW pic.twitter.com/4PePY6mdcK
— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 1, 2024
BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP. The BOOGEYMAN IS IN OVW!!!! #holyshit pic.twitter.com/m1kH1VGidi
— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 1, 2024
