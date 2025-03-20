JBL Didn’t Have An Issue With the Blood In AEW’s Hollywood Ending

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about The Hollywood Ending with Mariah May and Toni Storm for the Women’s World Title at AEW Revolution and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Hollywood Ending with Mariah May and Toni Storm: “I didn’t see the match. I saw the social media clips, and I watched all of them. That’s kind of how I keep up with things. I don’t always watch matches, but I always keep up with the social media clips. You know, when Eddie [Guerrero] and I did it, we needed something big. And it was at the Staples Center… We needed something big. And we knew we needed something big. And people say Eddie bladed too deep. No, he didn’t. He had what was called a business blade, and we used to always call it a business blade. It looked like a dagger… We needed something like that, and I don’t know if they did or not.

“I don’t have an issue with it. It’s shocking, it’s gory. Especially when it’s women, because you’re not used to that. So people are talking about it. And when they’re talking about it, I’m not sure they’re talking about it in a bad way, but they’re talking about it. And I think that’s great. AEW’s had a hard time getting a lot of buzz recently. People have kind of turned on them. They were the darling for a while, and when you’re the internet darling it’s a catch 22. Because just as being the internet darling is great, they can turn on you and you’re the internet goat at that point and they want to kick you around. That’s kind of what AEW has fallen into. So to me, I think it’s created the buzz that they probably wanted. And — I don’t know. I’m the last person to say, but I don’t feel like I had a problem with it.”

On the blood baths he would have with Eddie Guerrero: “We did it for a specific reason. You know, we knew we were gonna get a lot of color. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we’re just going to go out there and bleed a lot.’ We knew we’re gonna get a lot of color, and we did it on purpose. We needed something big at that point. You know, a lot of guys were missing from the SmackDown roster. We needed something that we thought would ignite the buzz around the wrestling world.

“And it did. It worked. And so I was fine with that. And I think it’s the same thing with Toni Storm. You look at that picture of her down, it looks disgusting. That’s what it’s supposed to be. And so I think it worked.”

