JBL Weighs In On Bubba Ray Dudley’s Heel Promos, Why They Worked So Well

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about what made Bubba Ray Dudley such an effective heel, particularly his willingness to interact directly and aggressively with the fans in the crowd. You can check out some highlights below:

On the art of a heel promo: “Look, one of the best things to do in cutting a heel promo is call somebody out specifically in the crowd. ‘Look at you. Look at you, you fatass.’ People get mad about that. When you start talking about a whole section like ‘You people suck!’ That’s one of the dumbest, most superficial things you can say. They’re going to yell ‘Boo’ back at you. That’s not real heat. That’s just — you know, little puppets. You can yell something at them, they’re gonna yell back at you. That’s pretty un-intellectual banter. There’s nothing smart about that.

“But when you start calling people out and calling them out for real things like, ‘Look at you. Look at you and your little yellow shirt. You look like the number two ball on a pool table.’ And you start talking to people about what they are… but when you’re calling people out, and you’re making fun of them specifically in a semi-intelligent way about ‘Look at you.’ And you start pointing out their shirt, you start pointing out their hat. Now people look at and go, ‘Why are you picking on that person right there? That’s bullshit. And you’re calling them fat. The guy has a weight problem.’ And going, ‘Yeah, he has a weight problem. He’s fat. He’s obese.’ I don’t have a problem with that. To me, I think that’s a good — sorry to all these snowflakes out there, but that’s sometimes that can be really good heat. Of course, you can go too far, but it can be really good heat.”

On Bubba’s fearlessness in the role: “I like it. You tell these fans — so many times you cut promos that are just generic, and they cut for an entire crowd or an entire city or something. When you make it personal, I saw that in the old territories. Crawl under the rope, come over the rail. I did the same thing one time with a jumper in San Bernardino.

“The thing is, you’ve got to have zero fear, and Bubba has zero fear. You got to know that there could be repercussions. That guy could come over, that guy could have a knife, that guy could have something. You don’t know, but you got to be willing to take that risk… To do that, you’ve got to be very confident in yourself. And Bubba had no fear. I mean, zero fear. There aren’t many heels that were like that. And Bubba was one of those guys who had no fear. And when those guys are like that, those guys tend to get heat. But they also tend to get the crowd to believing in you, because no one else is doing that. No one else says, ‘Come over the rail. Come over the rail, and we will fight.’ Nobody else says that.”

