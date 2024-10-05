– During a recent live Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer JBL explained why former WWE Champion John Cena had the toughest role in wrestling history. He said on Cena (via WrestlingInc.com):

“John Cena had the hardest role in wrestling history. He followed the Attitude Era where you could flip off your boss, drink beer on television, girls were out there next to nothing, sometimes nothing and he had to have a PG, to G-rated era and be the champion in that era. I don’t know if anybody in the history of the business could have done that except for John Cena, it’s incredible what he did. I’d love to see him win his 17th.”

John Cena is set to kick off his WWE retirement tour in January 2025. He will be appearing in WWE throughout the year, including his last appearances at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.