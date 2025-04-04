JBL Explains Why An NWA Invasion Of WWE Would’ve Never Worked

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about why an NWA invasion of WWE could’ve ever worked and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why an NWA invasion of WWE could’ve ever worked: “No, absolutely not. And no chance because of Vince McMahon even if he owns the NWA, he’s not going to come in there and eventually put the NWA champion over the WWE Championship because it validates that that’s a better organization. That’s the way Vince looks at it, 100% this was never going to work. An Invasion angle was never going to work. You look at what WCW did when you had Hall and Nash and then Hogan invaded, you had three of the biggest stars of all time, and their three biggest stars, all due respect to Sting and Luger and all the guys. But you know, at least those guys matched up with any other stars they had, whether they were bigger or not. You know, that’s subjective. You had the huge stars that led the invasion. In NWA, you did not, you didn’t have a Stone Cold. You didn’t have Rock, they weren’t even involved in the angle, except for Stone Cold to shoot on at one point come out and stun Jeff and do the strut. You didn’t have a Taker. You didn’t have Shawn, you didn’t have Brett. You didn’t have any of those guys. And so you look at the importance of the NWA, it was a mid card angle at best, and you weren’t going to beat any good mid quarters. You know, you’re going to put me out there, gonna put Bradshaw out there and see what happens. And the chance I get over. Then, hey, what Bradshaw the Intercontinental title picture, Jeff gets over, which he did. We’ll put him in their Intercontinental title, which they did, but he was a WWE guy at that point. There is no way an invasion angle would ever work with Vince McMahon.”

On whether he thought The New Midnight Express would fail: “100%. I knew they weren’t going to do much with the NWA angle, and I knew The New Midnight Express. I mean, I was glad Bart and Bob were getting something on television that was going to be spotlighted a little bit because they deserve that. But they don’t deserve this, the new anything. It just wasn’t going to work. You know, there’s this. There’s just no way that they shackled them in a gimmick that had a short shelf life because you knew this NWA thing. Vince, when he got a shiny new toy when that shine wore off, he was done with it. Look at what he did with any of the invasion angles. WCW, ECW, NWA. When the shine wore off. He was done deep-six it, and he knew this was going to be deep-sixed. And I just hated that Bob and Bart got stuck in a gimmick that you knew didn’t have much shelf life because those guys were good workers and good dudes, really good dudes, but they were, they both solid, good workers. And that Bob Holly, man, that guy, he could work with anybody. So could Bart, but that Bob, I worked with Bart. Bob so many more times worked with Bart, a ton too.”

