JBL Goes Off on Cody Via Twitter Rant, Cody Responds

– JBL posted to Twitter going on a bizarre rant about Cody out of nowhere. As you can see below, JBL was apparently watching the Dallas Cowboys game when he decided to take to his social media account saying he could have beaten Cody or Dusty Rhodes, and at one point saying “I’d kill [Cody]. Please.”

The rant got Cody’s attention, and the WWE alum gave a pithy reply:

Ok, not wanting a comeback-but I could beat @CodyRhodes any day in any match, just like I could have beaten his daddy. It’s simple math. Now back to my @dallascowboys — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Got serious money on the Cowboys! I couldn’t get money on @CodyRhodes if I tried. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

I’m retired.

But @CodyRhodes couldn’t beat me if he tied me to a tree. Neither could his dad. https://t.co/qVuzu4TliF — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018

Biggest bet is @dallascowboys at +8.5. @CodyRhodes is an afterthought. Sorry, I’m busy and making money on football. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2018