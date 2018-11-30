Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

JBL Goes Off on Cody Via Twitter Rant, Cody Responds

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE JBL

– JBL posted to Twitter going on a bizarre rant about Cody out of nowhere. As you can see below, JBL was apparently watching the Dallas Cowboys game when he decided to take to his social media account saying he could have beaten Cody or Dusty Rhodes, and at one point saying “I’d kill [Cody]. Please.”

The rant got Cody’s attention, and the WWE alum gave a pithy reply:

