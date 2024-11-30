wrestling / News
JBL Helps Nic Nemeth Retain World Title At TNA Turning Point
John Bradshaw Layfield showed up again at TNA Turning Point to help Nic Nemeth retain the TNA World Championship. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Nemeth defeat Eddie Edwards in the main event after Layfield came out to take out Brian Myers, who was trying to interfere for his System stablemate. Nemeth then defeated Edwards with the Danger Zone to get the win.
Nemeth’s TNA World Title reign stands at 133 days, having won the title from Moose in a six-way elimination match at Slammiversary in July.
