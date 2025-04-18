JBL Hopes Steve Austin Will Show Up At WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL discussed potential involvement from Steve Austin and The Rock in the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Title match, among other topics. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Travis Scott, The Rock, and Steve Austin will get involved in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: “I hope we see all of that. I don’t think there’s any doubt we’ll see The Rock. I say, ‘any doubt,’ I have no idea. I don’t know any creative whatsoever, so this is all just me guessing. But there’s got to be some bells and whistles on this, not because these guys need it but because it’s there. This is WrestleMania, the second night. You’ve got all these incredible tens of thousands of people to watch this show. This is the last one, they could do this by themselves.

“I remember watching Cena one time, and he — specifically in some title match, I was doing commentary — never got outside the ring. Everybody else in the show had done all this stuff. He just wanted to show that he could do a wrestling match. And no one even noticed it. We got done, I got back there. I said, ‘Never got out of the ring, did you?’ He said, ‘Nope.’ He said, ‘That was wrestling.’ And so he and Cody could do this without the bells and whistles. There’s no doubt about it. But I think it’s gonna be fun to have the bells and whistles. I would love to hear the glass break. I hope it happens. I have no idea if it’s going to happen or not. I think there’s going to be some crazy stuff happening in this match, and I can’t wait to see it.”

On Cena’s possible direction coming out of WrestleMania: “And I think you’ve got so much equity you’re putting into John Cena here. I mean, there’s so much you can do. This is the biggest heel turn since Hogan. And you can argue that it might be even bigger because of the crowds. So I think that you’ve got so many — so much you can do with Cena, with The Rock, if there is a third member. I mean, there’s — God Almighty man, this is hard to pass up. And now Cody is chasing? I think that’s wonderful to have Cody chasing. You know, sometimes you don’t want your baby face to have the title all the time. Sometimes you want that babyface to try to chase the Evil Establishment. And if you can imagine if you have Cena and The Rock as part of that evil establishment? That’s a heck of a heel for Cody to have to climb. I think you can do some fantastic stuff with that if John ends up getting the title.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.