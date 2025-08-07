JBL On Why John Cena Had One Of Wrestling’s Hardest Roles, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the comparisons between John Cena and Hulk Hogan. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE trying to make Cena the new Hogan: “I’ve always thought Cena had one of the hardest roles in professional wrestling history. You know, Hogan comes along, and he has this incredible run with WrestleMania, and all the things that he did. And then there’s a natural lull. You know, they say business is cyclical? I think it’s cyclical because when big stars leave, you can’t replace them. And you put everything on that big star, justifiably so. So it takes a while to find the next. And it’s never the next Hulk Hogan, you know? It’s like Piper used to always tell me, ‘You can’t out-Hulk the Hulk. You gotta be something different.’”

On who Cena followed: “So when Cena comes along, he’s following The Rock and Stone Cold and Attitude Era where you can flip people off, drink beer, cuss all you want. Now all of a sudden, he’s in a PG to G-rated era. I thought Cena had the hardest role of any champion probably in history. But he was basically — there’s not a next Hogan. I mean, obviously he was completely different. But the cookie-cutter fits almost the same. He was the guy that did the Make-A-Wish. He was the guy that sold all the merch, just like Hogan. He was the guy that sold out arenas. He was the guy that was your front of your company. And there was a reason you couldn’t turn him heel. I mean, he was selling half the merch. Who else is going to sell it? I mean, everybody’s making a freaking fortune because Cena is a babyface. You don’t want to turn him heel. It’s the same with Hogan.”

On not turning Hogan at the top of his peak: “I don’t know if you could have turned him heel back in the ’80s. I think in the ’90s, when he did it — I mean, Hogan’s run, the only thing you could even compare him to is [Jim] Londos, or maybe Samartino who sold out the Garden 286 straight times. I mean those three guys, that’s about it. You know, Lawler sold out Memphis 52 straight weeks, which is insane to do that every week. There aren’t many guys in the world that you can even put the same breath as Hulk Hogan.

“John Cena is one of them, and there’s no doubt about that. And it’s very close similarities to them: what they did with kids, the merchandise they sold, and how good characters and people they were in everything you could put them in. You could put Hogan in anything, and Hogan was going to be on fire. You can put Cena in anything, and Cena was going to be on fire. There’s a lot of similarities between the two.”

