On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about Kevin Owens’ injury, the top star likely undergoing neck surgery, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

JBL on Kevin Owens’ injury: “What I hope is — I’d love for it to be at work, obviously. But it certainly doesn’t look like it is. And it’s terrible. Anybody who has this, especially right in the peak of their career which Kevin Owens is, you absolutely hate it for him. Guys are going to have this eventually. Very few guys go through without having major surgeries. And so you’re going to have this somewhere probably in your career. It’s just the nature of the business and the fact that wrestlers wrestle for a long time. And because of that, I don’t think we’re jaded to it, but it’s something that you’ve seen so many times. And it’s just as tragic every time as you see it. Especially for a young guy like Kevin — I say young, compared to me he’ young, but he still has so many years left in the business, and right when he’s on top of his game. I mean, he has done fantastic — it’s hard to believe he’s been injury-free this long. You look at the stuff that he’s done, from the independents to the WWE. I mean, he just has rubber bones. We always said that about Rob Van Dam. You know, he must have rubber bones that he’s not getting hurt doing all this insane stuff. And you know, unfortunately now it has either caught up to him or something happened wrong, or whatever happened, and now he’s gotta take a bunch of time off. And hopefully his surgery goes very well.”

On Owens being upset about the injury news being leaked: “Yes, absolutely, 100%. I completely agree that he has a bitch with this, because there’s some stooge that put it out. We never find the stooge. We always say, ‘Oh, that stooge needs to be beat up. That stooge needs to be fired.’ I completely agree with that sentiment. I remember back in ’96 when I first got into WWE — I got WWE in ’95, but the first time I was with all the boys. Bret Hart told everybody, ‘If we find a stooge, we’re going to beat your ass.’ They never found it then and we never found it since. We always had guys come along, ‘We find that stooge, we’re going to beat your ass.’ Which I don’t blame them, and I don’t doubt that they would, and they should, and I love it if they had.

“Vampiro famously punched the stooge down in Mexico somewhere, which I’m very proud of because they got me a job down there to be Vampiro Americano. But most of the time, the stooges never get found out, and they suck. What a piece of s**t that a stooge is that will release stuff like this that it should have gone to Kevin to be able to do. But this stooge, whoever it was? They probably got a few likes on social media or whatever they got. They’re not getting any monetary thing out of it. They’re just stooges. And that’s about the lowest form of life.”

