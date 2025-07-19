JBL Discusses Liv Morgan Stalker Incident

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the recent Liv Morgan stalker incident. A Canadian man was arrested and faced federal stalking charges in connection with an incident involving Morgan. The man, identified as Shawn Chan, 41, of Scarborough, Ontario, had allegedly traveled to Florida and was apprehended outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The month before it was alleged that Chan went to Morgan’s home. Surveillance footage captured him circling the property, attempting to open the front door, and handling an air rifle pellet gun that had been left on the porch. He remained at the residence for over two hours before leaving a handwritten note. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Liv Morgan stalker incident: “I don’t care if they have mental disorders or not, lock their stupid ass up. I don’t care. That’s an excuse. They need to be taken care of. Yeah, they need to be taken care of. They need to be behind bars. They don’t hurt people that don’t deserve to be hurt. You know, you say, Well, you got to take care of these people with their mental disorders. I completely agree with that, but take them out of free society first. And I just, I have no sympathy for these guys whatsoever. I mean, it’s horrible. You got this pretty young girl, young lady on television, and people feel like they can do something over social media because of the fact that they feel an attachment to this person because they see them on television, they feel a relationship to them, you know? And that’s horrifying. It’s scary, you know? It’s why you see crazy things happen, and that’s why people, when you have something like this, you’ve got to have cause and effect. You’ve got to have a system where you can trade, track these people down, like that, arrest these people, put them behind bars.”

On what to do next: “And then, if they need help, get them help behind bars and do not let their ass out until you know they are safe and still put a restraining order where they can never be within X, whatever X is around these people. This is horrifying. What people do. Hey, I feel so sorry for some reason…I feel scared for some of these, you know, young people out there, they get stalked by these idiots, that there’s a lot of mental problems out there. That’s no excuse, though, for them to be in a free society. If they’re dangerous, they need to be locked up. And you can’t take the risk. You can’t take the risk of, I don’t think they’re dangerous, right? Bullshit. Lock their crazy ass up and then figure it out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.