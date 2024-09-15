wrestling / News

JBL Makes Surprise Appearance at MLW Fightland

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JBL MLW Fightland Image Credit: MLW

JBL continues to show up in the most unexpected places, this time making an appearance at MLW Fightland earlier tonight. He came out during Brock & CW Anderson’s match with Bomaye Fight Club’s Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas. He gave Thomas the Clothesline from Hell, then whispered something to Brock Anderson.

This isn’t his first visit to the independent scene, as he’s appeared in TNA Wrestling, OVW, AAA Lucha Libre, and GCW in recent weeks.

