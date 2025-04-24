JBL Pushes Back On Criticism Of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about fans being upset about John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Seth Rollins was the right choice for Paul Heyman: “I thought — we talked about it the past week — that Seth Rollins was the right choice. I thought that was 100% the way I would go. I thought it made the most sense. Paul Heyman I think is a separate issue. But if you want to put a fresh coat of paint on Paul, which is really hard to do after 30, 40 years in the business of being constantly in main events. All of a sudden, now Paul Heyman is just as rejuvenated as ever. Not that he wasn’t before; he was. He’s always in main events, always been with one World Champion after another. He’s got the greatest run of a manager in the history of the world. And he’s done it again, and he’s on fire again with a new guy that went over two incredible legends. And so I thought it was perfect.”

On fans being upset about John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: “I think they all need to call a whambulance. Dial 9-Whaa-Whaa, is what they need to do… If you’re booking it like the fans want to book it, you’re going to have a feel-good moment. Now I’m not taking shots at the fans, I’m just telling you my perspective of the business. And you’re going to book this hotshot moment, you’re going to have The Rock come down, you’re going to have the glass break, you’re going to have all this stuff happen. Everybody’s going, ‘Oh man!’ All of a sudden, Cena is going to get that 17th time World Championship.’ Everybody’s going to stand up and cheer, ‘All right, man, that’s fantastic.’ That’s not episodic. That’s a culmination, that’s a final, is what that is. That’s a finale. It’s tough to follow that.

“Instead, you do something where fans are pissed off. That’s the wrestling business, and now they’re going — I had a fan tell me one time, ‘Killer Tim Brooks can’t wrestle at all. I hate that guy.’ I said, ‘Would you pay to see Stan Hansen come in to wrestle him?’ And he goes, ‘Oh my god, I’d pay double.’ I go, ‘You’re right, he can’t work at all.’ That to me is how you leave the fans, and that’s a hard thing to do. But that in my opinion, is how they were trying to leave them, and I thought they did. And now if you want to bring The Rock in, now if you want to put the bells and whistles, now it becomes different. You want to make Cena into a heel, not this celebrated 17-time World Champion, that’s the greatest of all time, and all the accolades that should go with him — you don’t want that. You want people mad that this guy won, and that’s what happened. So I thought that the finish was actually pretty good.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.