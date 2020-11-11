wrestling / News
JBL On How WWE Reacted To Ronda Rousey’s Fake Fighter Comments
Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey took shots at WWE fans and WWE itself, saying the company holds ‘fake fights for fun’ and that its fans were ‘ungrateful.’ This drew a lot of criticism from wrestlers and fans alike. In an interview with SportsKeeda, JBL revealed how WWE reacted to Rousey’s comments.
He said: ““She [Ronda Rousey] was the hottest thing about six months ago with all that tension she got on herself. I don’t know if she did that on purpose or not, where she called ‘fake’ wrestling. But she sure got a lot of heat off of it. I mean, if she didn’t [do it on purpose], she hit a goldmine. If she did [do it on purpose], she’s really smart. And she may be, I don’t know her. I don’t know either way. People say good things about her in the WWE that I’ve talked to.“
