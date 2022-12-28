– During last week’s edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed The JBL Poker Invitational that took place on WWE Raw earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

JBL on wanting Luke Gallows to have an Aces and Eights hand in reference of the TNA stable: “When we’re dealing the cards and we’re doing the last thing, it occurred to me. I wanted to have Luke Gallows have aces and eights for his hand and not say anything about it. Just throw it down. Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw.”

On not being able to clear it with WWE: “I didn’t have a chance to clear [it with WWE]. I don’t know if that would’ve been a problem or not, but I just thought about that as soon as we’re doing the last scene. I thought, ‘Damn it, I missed something there.'”