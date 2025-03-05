JBL Says He’s Open To WWE Commentary Reunion With Michael Cole

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about whether he would be interested in reuniting with Michael Cole on WWE commentary and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he would be interested in reuniting with Michael Cole on WWE commentary: “Of course, I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. So it’s a hypothetical that — and I don’t want people to take this out of context. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade does a great job. I think Booker’s doing a great job. Corey, I love those guys. And you’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do. So there’s no role available. Would I enjoy it? Of course I would. Yeah, I had a lot of fun being around the boys, and a lot of fun working with Michael. But there’s no spot available, and so there’s no future in a commentary role.”

On Vince Russo: “Look, I haven’t talked about Russo at all. He mentioned the Brawl for All, and he’s tried to make a living off talking — he tries to make a living off controversy. And if it’s not me, it’s somebody else. And so, I have no desire to be in a controversy with someone that can’t go back anywhere he’s been. That’s all you need to know about him. He literally cannot go back to any place he has been and worked, as far as I know. You don’t see him at WWE reunions. You don’t see him anywhere else. And so, he makes his living off controversy. If it’s not me, it’s somebody else. And I have no desire to get into anything with someone on the internet that — that’s all. I have no desire to get into a controversy with this guy.”

