wrestling / News
JBL Says He’s Pain Free After Stem Cell Treatment, Teases ‘Comeback’
JBL says he’s feeling no pain after a stem cell treatment and is ready for a major comeback. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Twitter account with a photo from a workout, captioning it:
“First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”
JBL has made appearances for several independent promotions in recent weeks including TNA and MLW. He hasn’t competed since the 2014 Royal Rumble.
First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection. pic.twitter.com/vX7mQV8zcu
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Rumor Of Match Against Roman Reigns & The Rock At WrestleMania 41
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Reaction to 2300 Arena Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Hearing About Accident That Caused Droz’s Career-Ending Injury
- Donald Trump Says The Rock Reached Out To Him After Assassination Attempt