JBL Says He’s Pain Free After Stem Cell Treatment, Teases ‘Comeback’

JBL says he’s feeling no pain after a stem cell treatment and is ready for a major comeback. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Twitter account with a photo from a workout, captioning it:

“First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”

JBL has made appearances for several independent promotions in recent weeks including TNA and MLW. He hasn’t competed since the 2014 Royal Rumble.