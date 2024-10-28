wrestling / News
JBL Planning Global Takeover As Part of AAA Ownership Team
October 28, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, JBL spoke about his future plans for AAA and beyond, as he is part of the promotion’s new ownership team.
He wrote: “As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa -it’s going to be a global takeover. We are going to make Mexico great. I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be.”
