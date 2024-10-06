JBL Praises WWE’s Broadcast Teams, Has No Desire For a Commentary Spot

JBL loves hearing the current WWE broadcast teams and says he has no desire to be take one of the spots right now. The WWE Hall of Famer had a long stint as a color commentator in WWE, and he was asked in an interview with Sportskeeda if he would ever be interested in returning to the position.

“Yeah, of course, but there’s not a spot, and these guys do great jobs,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “So I’m not looking for a job. I don’t want that repeated, but these guys do great jobs, you have great commentators right now.”

He continued, “Joe Tessitore is doing a great job, he’s a play-by-play, but you have Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. These guys do an incredible job. It’s not like there’s a spot open for me, I enjoy listening to them. I have no desire to be back out there, and since there isn’t a job open, there’s no reason to even think about it.”

JBL is currently making appearances outside of WWE, having shown up in MLW, GCW, TNA and AAA among other places.