JBL Praises Karrion Kross For Proactive Approach To His Career

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (formerly Killer Kross) and his wife Scarlett. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kross: “I’ve met him a few times, and he has been unbelievably respectful and nice, as I have been to him as well. And as his, I guess, girlfriend or wife Scarlett. And an incredibly nice guy. And I’ve watched a lot of stuff he’s done. It’s unique, and I say that in a positive way. You know, Jake Roberts was unique. You know, Jake Roberts did different promos. And he does a — I don’t know if you call them promos, I think they are. But they’re different, you know, softer spoken, a little more, you know, like Arn Anderson-type intelligent.”

On Kross’s proactive approach to his career: “It’s really unique that what he’s doing, I admire what he’s doing. It’s — you know, you can take your lot in life and you can just swallow it. Ar you can say, That’s my lot in life, but I’m going to change that,’ and he’s changing it. And that’s what I would recommend. Right now, you can do so much with social media. I think you can hurt yourself — and I think a lot of guys do — or you can help yourself. And I think guys like Karrion are doing a wonderful job with that. He’s obviously a very smart guy, and I think he’s doing — I love what he’s doing. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where he’s going with it. I don’t know if he has a plan. I feel like he probably does, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

